United Services Automobile Association Has $786,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 152,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

