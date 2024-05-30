Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $52.65 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,334 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $52,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after acquiring an additional 358,399 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $715,198,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,361,000 after acquiring an additional 233,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,294,000 after acquiring an additional 201,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,469,000 after acquiring an additional 96,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.7 %

AZN opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

