HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.600 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays raised shares of HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get HP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.