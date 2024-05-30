Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 44.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 156,719 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 12.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 29.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TXT stock opened at $86.04 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Textron

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.