United Services Automobile Association Has $638,000 Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after buying an additional 378,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after buying an additional 272,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $94,650,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,492,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 208,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

