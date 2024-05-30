Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,740,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,302 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $382,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 107,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 86,527 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,860,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 216,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 98,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 315,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $175.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.73. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $178.77.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.