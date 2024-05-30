Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $1.21 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,018,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,840 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,521,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,597,000 after purchasing an additional 104,515 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $28.05 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

