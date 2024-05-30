Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $47.01 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245,792 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $47,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

