Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLW. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $235,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 22.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 57,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Corning by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 495,949 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Corning by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

