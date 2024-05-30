Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.32.

CRM opened at $272.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.85. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,170,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $184,395,926 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 47.5% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,875,000 after buying an additional 804,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 821,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $166,637,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

