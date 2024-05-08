Balanced Wealth Group LLC Invests $4.28 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.2% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,957,000 after purchasing an additional 171,392 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.