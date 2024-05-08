Balanced Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,786,000 after buying an additional 263,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,439 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 653,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after buying an additional 81,823 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 607,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $74.03. 127,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

