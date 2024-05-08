15,370 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Bought by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Balanced Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,379. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.46. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.