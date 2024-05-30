Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,713 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $453,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,764,000 after buying an additional 73,302 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 107,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 86,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,860,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $175.90 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $178.77. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.73.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

