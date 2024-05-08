Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 19.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PACCAR by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 201,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,324 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.05. 2,887,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,551. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

