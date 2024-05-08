Balanced Wealth Group LLC Invests $742,000 in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AFB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. 40,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.