Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 274 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,209 shares of company stock worth $7,667,425 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CL traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $94.13. 4,135,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

