AMG National Trust Bank Sells 475 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,184,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MGC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.80. 74,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,629. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.59 and a fifty-two week high of $190.54. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.21 and its 200 day moving average is $174.99.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

