Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. 19,056 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $329.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

