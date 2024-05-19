12,742 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $84,583,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

FI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.71. 3,093,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,067. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

