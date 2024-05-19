Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $156.89. 163,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,403. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

