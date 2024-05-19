Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 4.44% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $876,000.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HTAB stock remained flat at $19.42 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,850. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

