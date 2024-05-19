Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.57 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,161,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 981,144 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,573,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $177.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,546,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,773,608. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $177.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

