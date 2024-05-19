AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth $160,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EWY stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.46. 3,581,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,475. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

