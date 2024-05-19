Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New $700,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Allstate makes up 2.4% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after acquiring an additional 782,696 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Allstate by 49.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,388,000 after acquiring an additional 542,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after acquiring an additional 536,137 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.51. The stock had a trading volume of 988,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.24.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.