FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.59% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 745.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 604,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 358.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 73,558 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 42,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Performance

BATS FMAY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 416,582 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.