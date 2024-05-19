Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156,321 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.96% of Envestnet worth $53,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after buying an additional 438,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 390,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 123,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,877,000 after buying an additional 80,094 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.81. 455,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,653. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

