Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Innospec by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Innospec by 20.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth $1,207,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at $1,490,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $50,823.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,620 shares in the company, valued at $448,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $1,202,284.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,334 shares in the company, valued at $21,681,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innospec Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IOSP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 76,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,617. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $133.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

