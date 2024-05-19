AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of EZU stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.49. 1,245,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

