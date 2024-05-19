Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 4,854 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,281,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,188,000 after acquiring an additional 67,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.43. 2,799,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,397. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

