Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,704. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.