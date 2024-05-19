Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is Windle Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Windle Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 4.5% of Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,299,000 after purchasing an additional 97,568 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,742,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $250.60. 961,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,778. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

