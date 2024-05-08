iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $96.26. 4,586,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,197,952. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

