Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases 1,773 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,351,000 after buying an additional 2,206,210 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,425 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,052,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,394,000 after acquiring an additional 126,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

