Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer updated its Q3 guidance to $0.62-0.68 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10-3.30 EPS.

Energizer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. 252,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,812. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

