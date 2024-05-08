Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $3.14 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 109,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

