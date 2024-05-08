Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $11.14 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,521. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

