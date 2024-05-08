Ctc LLC Sells 114,021 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Ctc LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,021 shares during the quarter. Ctc LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $474,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 355,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,611 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. 27,589,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,180,078. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

