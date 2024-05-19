Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.9% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $1,336,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.67. 5,497,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,353. The stock has a market cap of $300.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.