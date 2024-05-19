AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,759 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.40% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $49,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,514. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

