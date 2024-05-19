Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 467 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 1.0 %

Clorox stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.60. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 248.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.