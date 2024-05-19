AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ESAB by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,724,000 after purchasing an additional 63,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 24.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 566,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 25.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,376,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,672,000 after buying an additional 276,558 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in ESAB by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 769,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,128,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ESAB by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,275,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,523. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $114.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

ESAB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.