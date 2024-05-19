Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Accenture by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 995.6% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.67.

ACN traded down $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.59. 4,232,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,109. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $284.26 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

