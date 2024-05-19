American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,540,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1,313.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,440,210,000 after acquiring an additional 714,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after purchasing an additional 667,695 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $73,906,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 636.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 442,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 382,272 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.82. 1,848,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.18. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $243.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

