Independent Advisor Alliance Has $18.75 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,299,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,481,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

