Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 788.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.04. 3,461,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,246. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

