Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.83. 17,961,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,943,098. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

