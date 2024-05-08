Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Donaldson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,456,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 96,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.27. The company had a trading volume of 363,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

