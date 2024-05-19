Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $665.87 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $665.87 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00054037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,552,485,778 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.