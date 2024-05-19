Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stake Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 18.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 60.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after buying an additional 765,618 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,362,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,878,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,254. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

